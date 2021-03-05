Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including shopping, music, pet care, photography and recycling.

MARCH MADNESS POP UP

What Small vendor marketplace

Who Artesanias Mexica and more

When Saturday, March 6 from noon to 4 p.m.

Where 2754 Rodloy Ave.

More Info A variety of small businesses will be selling their products, which range from food and beverages, jewelry, cosmetics, crafts and more.

SKATE DAY

What Skateboarding event

Who Local Hearts Foundation

When Saturday, March 6 from noon to 4p.m.

Where McBride Park

More info The Local Hearts Foundation is teaming up with Grizzly Grip Tape to give away skating products to the youth. Prizes will be given out for best trick and food will be provided by Mexihanas Mexican Grill.

PAHU PRESENTATION

What Cultural music demonstration

Who Pasifika Transmissions and Ālaoi’a Moni Pili

When Sunday, March 7 at noon

Where Pasifika Transmissions Facebook Live

More Info Listeners will learn about and experience the traditional musical instrument, the pahu.

PET CARE

What Free pet food distribution

Who The Little Lion Foundation

When Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where Long Beach Masonic Lodge, 3610 Locust Ave.

More Info A drive thru pet food and supply giveaway will be held to assist pet owners who have been struggling during the pandemic on a first-come first-serve basis.

COMPOUND x VOICEWAVES

What Photojournalism workshop

Who VoiceWaves Long Beach and Nick Eismann

When Saturday, March 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where Zoom

More Info An introduction to photojournalism and photo essays to teach community members how to capture and share stories. Free registration can be made at compoundlb.com

PRETTY POP-UP

What Small vendor market

Who Shop Pretty + Chloe

When Sunday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where 4405 E Village Road

More Info A variety of small business owners will be selling their products, including food, apparel and more.

WHAT CAN BE RECYCLED?

What Virtual information session on recycling

Who Long Beach Recycles

When Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where Online

More Info Long Beach residents will learn what they can and can’t put in their purple recycling bins, and how to clean and prepare trash and recyclables. Free registration can be made at https://linktr.ee/lbsustainability