Police arrest man accused of trafficking girl,14, in Long Beach

A 26-year-old man accused of trafficking a teenage girl was arrested in Long Beach, police said on Friday, Feb. 26.



Doran Welch was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of human trafficking of a minor with violence, procuring a child for lewd and lascivious acts and assault with a firearm, the Long Beach Police Department said.



Officers were called about 4:40 a.m. Thursday by the 14-year-old girl, who was “in distress” and indicated she had been pistol-whipped on the upper body, according to police.



When they arrived at her location, near 15th Street and Pine Avenue, officers believed the girl “was potentially a human trafficking victim and notified Vice Investigations detectives, who responded to the scene to investigate,” the police department said.

“During their investigation, Vice detectives determined the 14-year- old was driven to the city of Los Angeles to work as a commercial sex worker by her trafficker,” Long Beach police said. “A short while later, the trafficker transported the juvenile to the city of Long Beach, where he assaulted her with a firearm.”



The girl was taken to a hospital and provided support services, police said.



Officers with the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, along with detectives and patrol officers, served a search warrant at Welch’s home in the 1400 block of Locust Street, where Welch surrendered and was taken into custody, according to police.



“Evidence related to the crime was located and seized, including a loaded firearm,'” the department said.



Welch was being held on $150,000 bail.