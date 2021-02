Las clínicas móviles de vacunas en Long Beach esperan reducir la disparidad de vacunas para los residentes mayores en comunidades desatendidas

Author

Karla M. Enriquez is a recent graduate from Cal State Long Beach's journalism department. She has specialized in covering hard news since her time at student-ran newspaper Cerritos College Talon Marks. She was part of the social-media intern team at CSULB’s Journalism & Public Relation’s Department for Fall 2019 managing the Twitter platform. Karla is also a photographer and shoots events independently. Her photography has appeared in music magazines such as Alternative Press. She also has an interest in music, politics and fashion.