Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including workers’ rights, Indigenous rights, cannabis, art, local food and sewing.

AFRICAN AMERICAN FESTIVAL

What Online celebration of Black cultural heritage

Who Aquarium of the Pacific

When Saturday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.

Where Facebook Live and YouTube Live

More Info This annual event will be streamed online this year. The free virtual festival will celebrate Black art and cultures with various speakers and performances sharing history, dance, music and storytelling with viewers. An award ceremony will also be held during the event where Felton Williams, Ph.D. will receive the Heritage Award for this year and the recipients of the Aquarium’s first ever African American Scholar Program will be honored. No prior registration is needed.

WHO TAKES CARE OF CAREGIVERS?

What Virtual workshop on worker’s rights for caregivers

Who Filipino Migrant Center

When Saturday, Feb. 27 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where Zoom

More Info This free online event is open to all those who work as caregivers in Southern California. Those who attend will be informed of their rights as caregivers and immigrant workers, minimum wage laws and how to calculate overtime pay. Registration for this workshop can be made at tinyurl.com/FebKYRfmc

UPDATE ON PUVUNGNA

What Virtual community gathering

Who Friends of Puvungna

When Sunday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

Where Zoom

More Info This online meeting will provide an update to the community on the issues facing the sacred land of Puvungna in its ongoing struggle with CSULB. The Zoom meeting ID is 869-1083-7650.

COMPASSIONATE CANNABIS

What Compassion Cannabis Town Hall

Who Long Beach Collective Association

When Thursday, March 4 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where Online

More Info Various speakers will discuss the future of SB-34 in California, which allows dispensaries to provide free cannabis products to those who use it medicinally.

LOCAL PRODUCE

What Farmer’s market

Who Downtown Long Beach Farmer’s Market

When Friday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where 300 N Promenade

More Info Fresh produce and locally sourced foods will be available for purchase from small vendors.

SEW IT GOES

What Virtual sewing workshop

Who Long Beach Public Library

When Saturday, March 6 at 2 p.m.

Where Online

More Info Participation in this open workshop is free. Attendees are invited to bring whatever sewing project they are working on to get help, support and inspiration. Registration can be made at http://www.longbeach.gov/library/calendar-pages/library-events/