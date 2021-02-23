Man killed, two people injured in Wrigley shootout

A man was killed and two other people were injured in a shootout following a dispute outside a residence in Long Beach, police said Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Officers were called to the 300 block of East 25th Street, near Long Beach Boulevard, at about 10:45 a.m. Monday, where they found a man inside a residence suffering gunshot wounds, the Long Beach Police Department said.

The man, 45-year-old Lavelle Brandon of Long Beach, was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

Two other people — a man and woman — who had transported themselves to a hospital after being shot were contacted by officers, who determined their injuries also occurred in the 300 block of East 25th Street, the department said.

The 49-year-old woman had been shot in the lower body and the 51-year- old man shot in the upper body, according to police.

“Based on their preliminary investigation, detectives believe all three subjects are known to each other and that a dispute between them occurred in the street outside a residence, which escalated to an exchange of gunfire between two of the subjects,” police said.

Two guns were found at the scene, and detectives were “actively investigating the involvement of each subject in the shooting,” the department said.

The map provided pinpoints to a location near where the incident occurred, not the actual location.