Beaches in Long Beach temporarily closed due to sewage spill

All swimming areas west of Belmont Pier in Long Beach have been ordered temporarily closed for water contact by Long Beach City Health Officer, Dr. Anissa Davis due to a sewage spill, according to a City press release.

“State law requires temporary closure and posting at beaches in these situations,” the press release said. “Out of an abundance of caution, until the water quality meets State requirements.”

A report from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services from Wednesday, Feb. 23 said approximately 26,241 gallons of sewage was “discharged” into the Los Angeles River on Monday, Feb. 22. The spill was caused by construction activity to maintain a 48-inch sewer mainline and took place in the City of Los Angeles.



The City’s Health Department’s Recreational Water Quality health inspection team is observing water quality along the affected beach sites, the press release said. Additionally, water monitoring will continue to take place until results comply with State water quality standards.



According to the press release, Long Beach has approximately seven miles of public beach. Weekly water samples are collected and tested regularly to monitor bacterial levels, to protect the safety of the public.

For the community’s safety, they are encouraged to pay close attention to warning signs posted at the beach.



For the latest status on Long Beach recreational beach water quality, the public can call the Water Hotline at (562) 570-4199 or visit http://www.longbeach.gov/beachwaterquality.