22-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision in Long Beach

A motorcyclist involved in a collision with a pickup truck in Long Beach died at a hospital, police said Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. on Monday at Long Beach Blvd. and Del Amo Blvd., the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics took the 22-year-old Compton man to a hospital, where he died, police said. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a 1997 Chevy S10 truck driven by a 29-year-old male resident of Long Beach was traveling eastbound on Del Amo Boulevard and made a left turn into a parking lot,” police said in a statement.

“While making the turn, he struck a 2017 Honda motorcycle driven by a 22-year-old male resident of Compton as he rode westbound on Del Amo Boulevard,” police said.

The truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. His name was not released.

“Neither impaired nor distracted driving is believed to have been a factor in the collision,” police said.

Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call detectives at 562-570-7355, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

