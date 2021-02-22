Two men wounded in possible gang shooting in Long Beach

Two men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Sunday, Feb. 21 during a gang-related shooting in Long Beach, police said.

The men were walking in the 5400 block of Paramount Boulevard when an SUV approached them at about 2:30 a.m. and a man got off the vehicle and fired shots at them, said Allison Gallagher, a public information officer with the Long Beach Police Department.

The suspect got back into the vehicle, which drove away.

The victims fled the scene on foot after being shot. Paramedics found them and rushed both men to area hospitals, each with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the lower body, Gallagher said.

“Officers located evidence, including casings and a nearby residence that was struck by gunfire,” she said. “No other injuries were reported. The motive is believed to be gang-related.”

The map provided pinpoints to a location near where the incident occurred, not the actual location.