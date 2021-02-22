Man charged with murder in LB Olive Avenue shooting

An ex-con was charged Monday, Feb. 22 with the murder of a man killed in his Long Beach apartment.

Peter Hairston, 44, of Long Beach, is also facing one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Hairston, who’s being held on $2 million bail, was originally scheduled to be arraigned Monday, but the date was postponed to March 5 due to COVID-19 protocols.

The victim, 31-year-old Dwight Neals, was found dead at about 9:45 p.m. last Tuesday in his apartment in the 600 block of Olive Avenue.

Hairston was arrested early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Gaviota Avenue

The previous day, police arrested Alexus Belgrove, 22, of Long Beach, who was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, but who has not been charged in connection with the case.

“Detectives believe Belgrove was an active participant in the shooting and assisted Hairston,” according to a Long Beach Police Department statement released last week. “The suspects and the victim were known to each other. However, the motive which led to the shooting is unknown.”