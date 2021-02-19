Two suspects in LBPD custody for gang-related shooting death of bystander woman

Two men are in custody in connection with the apparent gang-related shooting death of a woman in Long Beach in December, the Long Beach Police Department said.

Long Beach residents Jacquise Wright, 31, and Tyquan Benson, 25, were arrested on Thursday and booked on suspicion of murdering 36-year-old Alejandra Martinez, LBPD reported. Wright was arrested in Compton and Benson was arrested near his home in Long Beach. Wright and Benson were being held on $2 million bail each.

The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2020, in a parking lot near Magnolia Avenue and Anaheim Street, where a number of people were buying food from a mobile vendor, police said.

Detectives believe a gang-related dispute escalated into a shooting, according to a police statement. “Detectives also believe the victim was not the intended target.”