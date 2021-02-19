Man arrested on suspicion of killing another man in Long Beach

A Long Beach resident was arrested Thursday, Feb. 18 on suspicion of fatally shooting another man in that city earlier this week, police said.

Peter Hairston, 44, was arrested about 2:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Gaviota Avenue and booked on suspicion of murder in the death of Dwight Neals, 31, also of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Hairston was being held on $2 million bail.

Neals was found dead about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in his apartment in the 600 block of Olive Avenue. On Wednesday, police arrested Alexus Belgrove, 22, of Long Beach, who was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, with bail set at $1 million, police said.

“Detectives believe Belgrove was an active participant in the shooting and assisted Hairston,” according to an LBPD statement. “The suspects and the victim were known to each other. However, the motive which led to the shooting is unknown.”

The map provided below pinpoints to an approximate location of where the shooting occurred, not the exact location.