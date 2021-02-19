Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including teen dating violence awareness, biking, art, poetry, writing, shopping, fundraising and home kitchens.

YOU ARE NOT ALONE

What Virtual seminar on teen dating violence

Who WomenShelter of Long Beach

When Saturday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where Online

More Info This free online seminar is open to teens from 14 to 18, college students, adult caregivers, and service providers. Participants will watch an interactive presentation and take part in a self care activity. There will also be raffles and giveaway. To register go to http://www.wslb.org/TDVAM21/

FAMILY BIKE RIDE

What Kidical mass bike ride

Who Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association

When Sunday, Feb. 21 at 11 a.m.

Where Georgie’s Place, 3850 Atlantic Ave.

More Info Kids and adults of all ages are invited to participate in a group bike ride through the Bixby Knolls community.

SCULPTURE TOUR

What Virtual tour of sculpture garden

Who Museum of Latin American Art

When Sunday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.

Where Online

More Info A free virtual tour of MOLAA’s Robert Gumbiner Foundation Sculpture and Events Garden. Registration for this event is free and can be made at http://bit.ly/2Zd250r

POETRY AS ALCHEMY

What Performance and writing workshop

Who Compound LB and Shelley Bruce

When Sunday, Feb. 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where Online

More Info A free online interactive class where participants will practice performing spoken poetry. Kat Magill will give a performance and talk, and participants will be given a writing lesson as well as feed back on their performances. To register visit https://www.compoundlb.com/calendar

BLACK & LATINX STORYTELLING

What De Colores: A Black & Brown Conversation

Who Museum of Latin American Art and African American Cultural Center of Long Beach

When Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6:00 p.m.

Where Online

More Info Members of the Black and Latinx communities will share personal narratives in order to build bridges between their communities. Registration for this free webinar can be made at https://molaa.org/events/2021/2/23/de-colores

AUTHOR TALK

What Virtual interview with author of “Fe: A Traumatized Son’s Graphic Memoir”

Who Bel Canto Books and Bren Bataclan

When Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.

Where Instagram Live @belcantobooks

More Info Bren Bataclan will discuss his new graphic memoir, which explores his multifaceted relationship with his mother.

BAKE SALE

What Youth Enrichment Spring (YES) Kickoff fundraiser

Who LBC Resources

When Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where Intersection of Junipero Ave. and Ocean Blvd.

More Info Baked goods will be sold to raise money for the Youth Enrichment Spring Kickoff. Vegan options will also be available.

SHOP SMALL SOIREE

What Local vendor marketplace

Who Bryanna A. Castillo

When Sunday, Feb. 28 from noon to 4 p.m.

Where 4415 E Village Rd.

More Info Over 10 vendors will be selling a variety of wares including food, beverages, apparel, art and more.

HOME COOKING BUSINESS DISCUSSION

What Community Meeting: Discussing Micro-Enterprise Home Kitchens

Who LB Fresh

When Monday, March 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where Zoom

More Info A discussion about why Micro Enterprise Home Kitchen (MEHKO) permits should be allowed in Long Beach, and information about contacting city council members to advocate for MEHKOs being allowed in the city.