Pedestrian hit by motorcycle and killed in Long Beach

A pedestrian was struck by a motorcycle in Long Beach and died at a hospital, authorities said Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The 76-year-old Long Beach man was struck about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at McNab Avenue and Stearns Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

“A motorcycle driven by a 23-year-old male resident of Long Beach was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Stearns Street when he struck (the) pedestrian … who was crossing Stearns Street in an unmarked crosswalk,” according to a LBPD statement.

“The motorcyclist remained on scene, sustained minor injuries, and was transported to a local hospital,” police said. “Alcohol, drugs, and distracted driving are not believed to have been a factor in the collision.”

The motorcyclist’s name was not released.