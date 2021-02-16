Three arrested in fatal beating of Long Beach man in West Hollywood

A man and two women suspected in the beating death of a 49-year-old Long Beach man in West Hollywood were arrested, deputies said Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Neko Denson, 23, Natali Gonzalez, 27, and 29-year-old Krissie Morales were all taken into custody Monday afternoon on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The three were accused of killing Luis Vega early Friday near the corner of La Cienega Boulevard and Melrose Avenue, in front of a number of witnesses, the department said.

Deputies responded to an altercation at about 12:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Melrose Avenue and found Vega unresponsive in a crosswalk. Detectives have said Vega and a man and woman got into an argument shortly after leaving a rooftop bar in the area.

“It looks like our victim fell to the ground and then was possibly stomped or kicked repeatedly in the head,” sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred told ABC7.

Denson, Gonzalez and Morales each remain held in lieu of $2 million bail.