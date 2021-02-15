UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by 2 vehicles in Long Beach

A man standing in the roadway was struck and killed Monday morning by two vehicles in Long Beach.

The motorists driving the two vehicles — a 2004 Nissan 350z and 2018 Nissan Sentra — stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, said Allison Gallagher, a public information officer with the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at about 5:45 a.m. to the crash scene in the 3200 block of Long Beach Boulevard, Gallagher said.

The Nissan 350z was going northbound on Long Beach Boulevard when it struck the man, who was standing in the roadway, the LBPD said. The impact caused the man to be thrown into the southbound lanes of traffic, where he was struck by the Nissan Sentra.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Gallagher said.

“Alcohol, drugs and distracted driving are not believed to have been a factor in the collision,” the department said. “Both drivers were positively identified with their valid driver’s license and were released, pending further investigation.”

Collision Investigation Detail detectives with the LBPD urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The map provided pinpoints to a location near where the incident occurred, not the actual location.