Man and woman wounded in Long Beach shooting

A shooting occurred in Long Beach leaving a man and a woman wounded, authorities said Monday, Feb. 15.

The shooting was reported at 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Pacific Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Eric Matusak.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and the woman was wounded in her upper body although Matusak said he could not confirm that she had been shot.

Both were taken to hospitals by paramedics and had stable vital signs, he said.

The suspect fled, Matusak said.

The map provided pinpoints to a location near where the incident occurred not the actual location.