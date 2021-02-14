Valentine’s newlyweds surprised by SoCal Helpful Honda People

Newlyweds at the Cute Little Wedding Chapel in Bixby Knolls were surprised to find a few extra attendees at their intimate wedding ceremonies— SoCal’s Helpful Honda team.

Spreading their signature “Random Acts of Helpfulness,” the team approached couples with red roses in envelopes in hand, complete with free vouchers for honeymoon staycations.

“We do want to help out and help them have a really fun honeymoon and stay in, have some champagne, enjoy the day,” Honda brand ambassador Zuly Tellez said. “All of the couples have been so excited.”

Rosalina Torres and Mark Roessler were engaged for six years before tying the knot on Sunday. When the pair received the gift from the Helpful Honda People, Torres started to tear up.

The SoCal Helpful Honda team surprised newlyweds with a free staycation voucher on Sunday, Feb. 14. (Emma DiMaggio | Signal Tribune)

“God has blessed us and Honda has blessed us with a gift,” Torres said. “Today is the day that the Lord has made for us to get married.”

The two said that they chose Valentine’s Day so they’d never forget their anniversary date. Torres joked with her husband that it probably meant that she’d only get one gift each year rather than two.

When the pandemic began, the Cute Little Wedding Chapel had to cancel its larger weddings due to social distancing protocols and state health mandates. Now, more couples are opting for small, intimate weddings.

James and Crystal Watkins have their photos taken to commemorate their second wedding day. Their daughter phones in family members to celebrate the occasion. (Emma DiMaggio | Signal Tribune)

The Cute Little Wedding Chapel in Bixby Knolls had 22 weddings lined up for Valentine’s Day, all of which were captured by photographer Xuong Do.

“Just the amount of love that’s in the air, you know, you can totally feel it,” Do said. “It’s so wonderful to be able to be a part of this day and capture these memories that they can really cherish forever.”