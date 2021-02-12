Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including shopping, plants, Valentine’s Day and fundraising!

PLANTS & COFFEE

What Plant pop-up sale

Who Planteria Latina

When Saturday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where CoffeeDrunk, 2701 E 4th St.

More Info Plants will be available for purchase within this local coffee shop. Free plants will be given to those who purchase coffee and a plant while supplies last.

GOING OUT OF BUSINESS SALE

What Closing sale for record store

Who Analog Record Shop

When Saturday, Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where 1322 Coronado Ave.

More Info After coming to the community over two years ago, this local business is unfortunately closing it’s Long Beach location. A large sale will be held where records, furniture, audio pieces and more will be available.

LOCAL APPAREL

What Clothing pop-up sale

Who Long Beach Collection

When Saturday, Feb. 13 from noon to 6 p.m.

Where 404 E 3rd Street

More Info This local clothing brand will have apparel available for purchase. All attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

VALENTINE’S DAY POP-UP

What Holiday-themed local vendor market

Who Better Half Boutique

When Saturday, Feb. 13 from noon to 4 p.m.

Where 3803 Atlantic Ave.

More Info A variety of small vendors will be offering various gift options including floral arrangements, custom embroidery and holiday themed baked goods. A balloon garland for photos will also be set up.

BREAD & PRESERVES POP UP

What Small craft food vendor sale

Who Traveling Feasts and Beanie’s Breads

Where 4130 N. Viking Way

When Saturday, Feb. 13 from noon to 4 p.m.

More info Various jams, other preserved goods and bread will be available for purchase. Proceeds made from bread sales will go towards organizations that fight systemic racism.

SIGNAL HILL VIRTUAL 5K

What 1st Annual Conquer Signal Hill 5K Virtual Challenge

Who The Rock Club Music Is The Remedy

Where Participants can choose wherever they want to walk

When Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 a.m. until Sunday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

More info The community is invited to participate in this 5K together virtually. Participants start wherever they live. Registration is $50 at musicistheremedy.org. All proceeds will go back to The Rock Club Music Is The Remedy music programs, as they continue to Zoom weekly with veterans and record songs remotely each month and produce quarantine singing circle videos.