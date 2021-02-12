Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including shopping, plants, Valentine’s Day and fundraising!
PLANTS & COFFEE
What Plant pop-up sale
Who Planteria Latina
When Saturday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where CoffeeDrunk, 2701 E 4th St.
More Info Plants will be available for purchase within this local coffee shop. Free plants will be given to those who purchase coffee and a plant while supplies last.
GOING OUT OF BUSINESS SALE
What Closing sale for record store
Who Analog Record Shop
When Saturday, Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where 1322 Coronado Ave.
More Info After coming to the community over two years ago, this local business is unfortunately closing it’s Long Beach location. A large sale will be held where records, furniture, audio pieces and more will be available.
LOCAL APPAREL
What Clothing pop-up sale
Who Long Beach Collection
When Saturday, Feb. 13 from noon to 6 p.m.
Where 404 E 3rd Street
More Info This local clothing brand will have apparel available for purchase. All attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
VALENTINE’S DAY POP-UP
What Holiday-themed local vendor market
Who Better Half Boutique
When Saturday, Feb. 13 from noon to 4 p.m.
Where 3803 Atlantic Ave.
More Info A variety of small vendors will be offering various gift options including floral arrangements, custom embroidery and holiday themed baked goods. A balloon garland for photos will also be set up.
BREAD & PRESERVES POP UP
What Small craft food vendor sale
Who Traveling Feasts and Beanie’s Breads
Where 4130 N. Viking Way
When Saturday, Feb. 13 from noon to 4 p.m.
More info Various jams, other preserved goods and bread will be available for purchase. Proceeds made from bread sales will go towards organizations that fight systemic racism.
SIGNAL HILL VIRTUAL 5K
What 1st Annual Conquer Signal Hill 5K Virtual Challenge
Who The Rock Club Music Is The Remedy
Where Participants can choose wherever they want to walk
When Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 a.m. until Sunday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
More info The community is invited to participate in this 5K together virtually. Participants start wherever they live. Registration is $50 at musicistheremedy.org. All proceeds will go back to The Rock Club Music Is The Remedy music programs, as they continue to Zoom weekly with veterans and record songs remotely each month and produce quarantine singing circle videos.