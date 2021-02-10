LBPD officer arrested for possession of child pornography

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) announced the arrest of a police officer for possession of child pornography in a press release on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

In May of 2020, the LBPD received a tip regarding a possible online crime against a child. The Department immediately began looking into the case to gather information and identify the suspect involved.

After further investigation, detectives identified the suspect responsible for this crime as 56-year old Anthony Mark Brown, a 26-year police officer who was most recently assigned to the Long Beach Airport, as part of the Security Services Division in the Support Bureau. On Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, Brown was taken into custody while on duty, and a search warrant was subsequently served at his residence in the City of Lakewood. Brown was booked for possession of child pornography and bail was set at $20,000.

“When the actions of an individual employee erode the values of our organization and the public trust all of us have worked so hard to cultivate, they must be held accountable,” stated Acting Chief of Police Wally Hebeish. “Protecting children is one of our most sacred responsibilities, and the actions of this officer do not represent the professionalism and commitment that all of our employees show every day while protecting our community.”

Brown has been suspended without pay pending the outcomes of both the criminal and Internal Affairs investigations which are still in progress.