Two suspects arrested for human trafficking of a juvenile

A human trafficking investigation has led to the rescue of a female juvenile and the arrest of two adult suspects.

On Wednesday, Feb. 6, at approximately 9:05 a.m., officers from the Long Beach Police Department conducted a traffic stop for no license plates on a vehicle in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Lemon Avenue.

Officers determined the male adult driver of the vehicle was unlicensed, on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS), and was a sex offender registrant. The female adult front seat passenger of the vehicle was determined to have an outstanding arrest warrant for prostitution. Officers also observed a 15-year-old female juvenile who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle.

Vice detectives responded and began an investigation. Their investigation confirmed the male adult suspect was in violation of multiple conditions of his active PRCS. In addition, the investigation revealed both the male and female adult suspects were trafficking the female juvenile victim. The juvenile was determined to be a runaway from a placement home located in the City of Simi Valley. The juvenile has been released to the custody of the Department of Child and Family Services.

Officers arrested Reson Richard, 27-year-old resident of the City of Los Angeles and Samantha Davis, 21-year-old resident of the City of Los Angeles for human trafficking of a minor, pimping and pandering. Both suspects are being held on $150,000 bail. The case is expected to be presented tomorrow to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Long Beach Police Department’s Vice Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7219. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.