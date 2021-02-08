2K
LB Police Chief recuperating after being hit by truck

February 8, 2021
In this 2018 file photo, Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna (right) and Mayor Robert Garcia (left) announced during a press conference Jan. 3 that in 2017, the city saw the lowest murder rate in nearly 50 years. Luna also said that end-of-year data show 2017 saw a 7.1-percent decrease of overall crime when compared to 2016.
Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna is recuperating from injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck while walking around El Dorado Park, police said.

Luna was struck at approximately 3:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 while walking near the El Dorado Nature Center, in a crosswalk on East Spring Street, Long Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Arantxa Chavarria said.

He was knocked into the lanes of traffic, but was able to call for medical aid. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital and the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The department said Luna is in constant contact with the assistant chief of police while in recuperation.

“I want to thank the responding officers and park rangers, city staff, fire department personnel, medical staff and the many others that came to my aid during this incident,” Luna said. “I also want to thank everyone for their well-wishes, and I am thankful for all the support that I am receiving while I recuperate.”

