“Detén esta codicia corporativa”: la communidad se manifiesta en solidaridad con los trabajadores esenciales contra los cierres planificados de la compañía Kroger que cerrará dos supermercados en el norte y este de Long Beach

Author

Lissette Mendoza has been working as bilingual journalist in the City of Long Beach for the past seven years. She is currently the managing editor for the Signal Tribune, a weekly community newspaper covering the cities of Long Beach and Signal Hill. She started at the Tribune as an editorial intern before being promoted to a staff writer and later digital editor. Previously she was a staff writer and layout designer for Cal State University’s Dig Magazine. Mendoza was also editor-in-chief for Long Beach City College’s Viking News where she also contributed as a staff writer, layout designer and later as photo editor. She specializes in working in leadership roles and her mission is to utilize her skills to give a voice to underrepresented communities and cultivate editorial teams to reach their fullest potential. Mendoza has won several first-place awards for her journalism work, most recently two first-place awards from the California News Publishers Association for profile story and feature photo and six awards from the Journalism Association of Community Colleges, including three 1st place awards for a feature story, feature photo and photo essay.