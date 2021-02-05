As Super Bowl weekend nears, Long Beach reminds residents to celebrate safely

With Super Bowl weekend around the corner, the City of Long Beach is reminding its residents to safely celebrate Super Bowl weekend by following the Safer at Home Health Order and other safety protocols to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“While staying home remains critical to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives the City encourages people to find alternative ways to engage with others and celebrate safely this Super Bowl weekend such as connecting with family and friends virtually; hosting a Super Bowl party over video and sharing photos and videos enjoying the big game on a group chat,” the City said in a press release.

Residents of Long Beach who will be watching the game are encouraged to do so at home with members of the same household. Gatherings with people from different households “pose a significant risk of virus transmission,” the press release said.

Any social gatherings must take place outside and are limited to no more than 15 people from no more than three households. Those attending “a permissible gathering” should practice safety measures, including at least six-foot distance from other individuals not in the same household; wearing a face covering; washing hands frequently and sanitizing high-touch surfaces.

Any restaurants, brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries and wineries showing television, such as the Super Bowl game on Sunday must adhere to requirements specified in the Safer at Home Health Order protocols, which are as follows:

Businesses may operate outdoors only

Alcohol is served only in the same transaction as a bona-fide meal for sit-down, dine-in meal service

Outdoor tables are separated by a minimum of eight feet between tables

On-site outdoor seating is limited to no more than six people from the same party at the same table

Customers remain seated at tables, except when necessary to use the restroom, pay their bill or order food and beverages

Customers are not allowed to consume food or beverages, including alcohol, if they are not seated at a table

Face coverings are only removed by customers when seated at a table within a designated outdoor dining area while eating or drinking

Additional staff should be present to monitor and manage customers, including but not limited to: Ensuring physical distancing between customers Ensuring customers do not consume beverages or food while not seated at a table Ensuring people do not congregate in front of televisions or projection screens Ensuring sidewalks and the public right-of-way remains clear and ADA accessible



The press release stated that the City is prepared to “take enforcement action against businesses who fail to comply with the Safer at Home Health Order.”



These actions may include but are not limited to:

-civil or criminal citations

-revocation of a temporary parklet permit

-revocation of an Outdoor Activity Permit (OAP) to operate outdoors during the pandemic

-revocation and/or suspension of a business license

-revocation and/or suspension of health permits and revocation and/or suspension of an Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) license.



Safety tips and precautions regarding driving and pedestrian safety as well as fireworks and other illegal activity were also mentioned by the City.



According to the press release, the Long Beach Police Department will have additional officers on patrol on Sunday, Feb. 7 “to deter drivers from driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.”



The City also reminds pedestrians to maintain awareness of their surroundings, especially in the night time and when crossing streets, including when crossing in a marked crosswalk.



“Although many watch parties will be virtual this year, it’s essential to plan, designate a sober driver or stay at home for the night,” the press release said.



A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, provided funding for Super Bowl Sunday enforcement.



All fireworks are prohibited in Long Beach, this includes fireworks labeled Safe and Sane.



“Fireworks cause tens of millions of dollars annually in property damage and result in many injuries, the majority of which are suffered by children. Given the continued strain on hospital capacity due to COVID-19, it is especially important to avoid risky behavior, including lighting fireworks,” the press release said.

Additionally, it was noted that fireworks that are set off in residential neighborhoods, especially those that are unexpected, can trigger flashbacks for veterans and gun violence survivors experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder. Firework noise also creates panic for many animals and every year shelters fill with runaway pets.

To report illegal firework activity in Long Beach, residents can do the following:

Submit a fireworks complaint, or upload photos and video of illegal fireworks activity to the City Prosecutor’s office.

Call the non-emergency number at the Communications Center at (562) 435-6711 to report fireworks usage and/or sales.

Email the patrol division where the activity is occurring and provide addresses, videos, license plates, photos and any other information that can be investigated. Please include your name, address and phone number so that you can be contacted if necessary: LBPDNorth@longbeach.gov LBPDSouth@longbeach.gov LBPDEast@longbeach.gov LBPDWest@longbeach.gov



For emergencies, dial 9-1-1

There was also a reminder that “celebratory” gunfire is considered an illegal discharge of a firearm that can be dangerous and can result in injury or death to anyone struck as well as jail time for offenders.

For additional information and holiday safety tips, view the City’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Guidance for Celebrating the Holidays.