Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including meditation, prayer, business and shopping!

MINDFUL MEDITATION

What Meditation workshop

Who Compound Long Beach

When Saturday, Feb. 6 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Where Online

More Info A guided meditation lead by Alli Simon. Registration for this free event is required and can be made at https://www.compoundlb.com/

MIND, BODY & SPIRIT VIRTUAL SHABBAT

What Online Shabbat prayer service

Who Alpert Jewish Community Center of Long Beach

When Saturday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.

Where Zoom

More Info Rabbi Nancy Myers & Cantorial Soloist Nancy Linder will host an online Shabbat service and guide participants through movements, meditative readings and prayer. Those attending this Zoom meeting should dress comfortably. The Zoom meeting ID for this event is 819 1335 3264 and the pass code is “Shabbat.”

DOWNTOWN LB SMALL BUSINESS CONSULTING

What Free small business workshop online

Who Long Beach Economic Development

When Saturday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where Online

More Info The first workshop in a series developed for small business owners in the downtown Long Beach area. The topic of this workshop will be Assessing Business Operations and Marketing. Kena Fuller of Fuller Management and Karina Martinez of Avana Creative will lead the free event. Registration can be made at downtownlongbeach.org/winterworkshop

LOCAL PRODUCE

What Farmers Market

Who Marina Farmers Market

When Sunday, Feb. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where 6602 E Marina Drive

More Info Produce from local farmers and craft food goods will be available for sale.

SMALL VENDOR MARKET

What Small business pop up

Who Plant Me Pretty

When Sunday, Feb. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where 4415 E. Village Rd.

More Info Over 10 small business vendors will be selling their products, which include plants, jewelry, , clothing, candles, sweets and more.

STAY-AT-HOME VALENTINE’S DAY

What Holiday themed activity kits

Who City of Signal Hill Community Services Department

When Friday, Feb. 12 from 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where Community Services Department Office

More Info A limited number of Valentine’s day kits will be sold for $10 each, and people must place their order by 3:00 p.m. on Feb. 10. There are two types of kits, a craft kit containing one game, one word scramble and one cookie decorating pack, and a game kit meant for 2 to 4 players with 5 games, 1 word scramble and one cookie decorating pack. Extra cookie packs are available for $2 each. A personal-size one topping pizza from Big E’s Pizza can be added for another $5.