Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including meditation, prayer, business and shopping!
MINDFUL MEDITATION
What Meditation workshop
Who Compound Long Beach
When Saturday, Feb. 6 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Where Online
More Info A guided meditation lead by Alli Simon. Registration for this free event is required and can be made at https://www.compoundlb.com/
MIND, BODY & SPIRIT VIRTUAL SHABBAT
What Online Shabbat prayer service
Who Alpert Jewish Community Center of Long Beach
When Saturday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.
Where Zoom
More Info Rabbi Nancy Myers & Cantorial Soloist Nancy Linder will host an online Shabbat service and guide participants through movements, meditative readings and prayer. Those attending this Zoom meeting should dress comfortably. The Zoom meeting ID for this event is 819 1335 3264 and the pass code is “Shabbat.”
DOWNTOWN LB SMALL BUSINESS CONSULTING
What Free small business workshop online
Who Long Beach Economic Development
When Saturday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Where Online
More Info The first workshop in a series developed for small business owners in the downtown Long Beach area. The topic of this workshop will be Assessing Business Operations and Marketing. Kena Fuller of Fuller Management and Karina Martinez of Avana Creative will lead the free event. Registration can be made at downtownlongbeach.org/winterworkshop
LOCAL PRODUCE
What Farmers Market
Who Marina Farmers Market
When Sunday, Feb. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where 6602 E Marina Drive
More Info Produce from local farmers and craft food goods will be available for sale.
SMALL VENDOR MARKET
What Small business pop up
Who Plant Me Pretty
When Sunday, Feb. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where 4415 E. Village Rd.
More Info Over 10 small business vendors will be selling their products, which include plants, jewelry, , clothing, candles, sweets and more.
STAY-AT-HOME VALENTINE’S DAY
What Holiday themed activity kits
Who City of Signal Hill Community Services Department
When Friday, Feb. 12 from 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where Community Services Department Office
More Info A limited number of Valentine’s day kits will be sold for $10 each, and people must place their order by 3:00 p.m. on Feb. 10. There are two types of kits, a craft kit containing one game, one word scramble and one cookie decorating pack, and a game kit meant for 2 to 4 players with 5 games, 1 word scramble and one cookie decorating pack. Extra cookie packs are available for $2 each. A personal-size one topping pizza from Big E’s Pizza can be added for another $5.