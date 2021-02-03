Long Beach man arrested in critical injury of Signal Hill police officer

An auto theft suspect who allegedly caused critical injuries to a Signal Hill police officer by ramming a gate with a vehicle stolen from an auto dealership was being held without bail Wednesday, Feb. 3, authorities said.



Ricky Allison, 25, of Long Beach was booked on suspicion of various crimes, including attempted murder, grand theft auto and commercial burglary, according to the Long Beach Police Department.



The Signal Hill officer was critically injured when Allison allegedly rammed a vehicle through a gate while attempting to flee from officers at an auto dealership in the 2800 block of Cherry Avenue about 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the LBPD, which is assisting Signal Hill police in the investigation.



Allison allegedly entered the dealership property by scaling a fence, then gained access to a vehicle once inside a secured area.



“The suspect then began to flee from arriving officers by recklessly driving the stolen vehicle and colliding with several objects and an unoccupied vehicle on the property,” according to a statement released by the LBPD.



The Signal Hill officer, who has four years with the department, suffered serious injuries to his upper and lower body when the suspect drove through a gate before fleeing west on 28th Street, according to Long Beach police. The officer’s name was not released.



About 90 minutes after police responded to the scene, officers learned of a single-vehicle crash about five miles away, in the 6700 block of Gaviota Avenue. The driver fled on foot, and the registration information for the vehicle abandoned at the scene matched the one stolen from the dealership earlier that morning, police said.



Shortly afterward, detectives found Allison, who matched the description of the auto burglary suspect, near Artesia Boulevard and Orange Avenue and took him into custody, according to Long Beach police, who said the injured officer was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.