DTLB Taco Beach loses liquor license after multiple police calls

State regulators have revoked the liquor license of a Taco Beach restaurant in Long Beach after numerous police calls to the downtown site over a two-year period, authorities said Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The notice of revocation was posted at the business at 211 Pine Ave. on Monday, according to John Carr, a spokesman for the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

“The business is prohibited from serving, selling and allowing consumption of alcohol immediately,” Carr said in a statement. “The revocation was posted on Monday after ABC found ongoing disorderly operation of the business as defined by California Business and Professions Code section 25601.”

From March 11, 2017 through July 11, 2019, the Long Beach Police Department responded to the business “numerous times” for incidents involving battery, sexual battery, noise violations, and attempted homicide, Carr said.

Employees also delayed and obstructed the police department’s investigation,” Carr said.

The restaurant on Pine Avenue is listed as “temporarily closed” according to the company’s website. There are two other Taco Beach restaurants in Long Beach, at 2099 Bellflower Blvd. and at the food court at Long Beach Airport.

Attempts to reach a company representative were not immediately successful.