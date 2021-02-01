Long Beach State men’s basketball team pauses team activities

2K
City News Service
February 1, 2021
The Long Beach State men’s basketball program entered a two-week pause following a positive coronavirus test, prompting cancellations of a home game against UC San Diego on Saturday, Jan. 30 and games at UC Santa Barbara next Friday and Saturday.

A home game against UC San Diego scheduled for Friday was also canceled.

This is the second time the Beach has had to pause team activities for two weeks because of a positive coronavirus test. Long Beach State canceled four games and postponed a fifth following a positive coronavirus test Dec. 15.

Games on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 were also canceled related to COVID-19 protocols.

