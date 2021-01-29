Long Beach Airport achieves global health accreditation

Long Beach Airport (LGB) recently achieved accreditation from the leading trade organization for airports for its commitment to ensuring the health and safety of its passengers and employees since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has disrupted the aviation industry in unprecedented ways, but Long Beach Airport quickly adapted,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “When the pandemic hit, LGB immediately introduced new health and safety protocols, kept our community safe and met the standard for the industry’s best practices.”

Airports Council International administers the Airport Health Accreditation program and assesses cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing, staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities.

“Through all of the changes over the past year, the health and safety of our passengers and employees remains our highest priority,” said Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry. “This accreditation is an affirmation of our hard work, especially from the unsung heroes on our Maintenance and Building Services team.”

Health and safety measures implemented by LGB include:

•Activation of drive-through COVID testing facilities on the Airport campus.

•Face coverings are required for all employees, passengers, and visitors at LGB.

•Floor markings and other measures are in place throughout the Airport to guide travelers to practice social distancing.

•Protective shields are installed in high-traffic areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as ticket counters, gates and cash registers.

•Airport staff are cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces and objects on an hourly basis. Airlines that serve LGB also have instituted more rigorous cleaning protocols before and after each flight.

•Hand sanitizer dispensers have been added throughout the most highly trafficked areas and are available approximately every 50 feet.

•In cooperation with its business partners, LGB is working towards a touchless experience through the Airport, including encouraging the use of mobile boarding passes and touchless payment at dining and retail.

Notable for its ample outdoor space and throwback style of boarding aircraft via outdoor jet stairs, a press release from LGB states that the airport is well-positioned to offer travelers a safe and relaxing travel experience with plenty of fresh air. The “Fly Easy at LGB” video provides a glimpse of what to expect for those planning a trip from the boutique airport.

“By earning their ACI Airport Health Accreditation, Long Beach Airport has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting passengers and airport workers and limiting the spread of COVID-19,” said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke. “We are proud to recognize Long Beach Airport’s Airport Health Accreditation.”