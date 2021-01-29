Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including parenting, music, art, cooking and activism!

PARENTING IN A PANDEMIC: FOCUSING ON QUEER YOUTH

What Virtual parenting discussion

Who The LGBTQ Center of Long Beach

When Saturday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m.

Where Registration for the online event is required and can be made at https://sugeni.us/WfV8

More Info Parents and caretakers of LGBTQ+ youth are invited to this virtual discussion on different parenting strategies and challenges they’ve faced during the pandemic.

MUSICAL WINTER GALA

What Virtual music performance and fundraiser

Who Long Beach Youth Chorus

When Saturday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m.

Where Register for the virtual show at longbeachyouthchorus.org/events/

More Info This annual event is being held online this year, and is free to watch. Songs from various films will be performed. In the days leading up to the Winter Gala a silent auction will also be held on the chorus’ website.

MURALIST & SON

What Virtual artist talk

Who Pasifika Transmissions and Jason Pereira

When Sunday, Jan. 31 at 12 noon

Where Pasifika Transmissions Facebook Live

More Info Artist-In-Residence of the Pacific Island Ethnic Art Museum Jason Pereira and his son Leone will share the story of the Polowat Sail and the inspiration behind his newest mural.

SUPER BOWL SNACKS

What Online cooking class

Who Long Beach Food and Beverage

When Sunday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m.

Where Registration for this online event is available at www.lbfoodandbeverage.org/interactive-video-cooking-classes/upcomingclasses/

More Info Class fee of $25.Chef Kevin Lemmon will lead an interactive class where participants will learn how to make sliders, pizza and a skillet chocolate chip cookie.

CARAVAN FOR UNIVERSAL MEDICARE

What Car protest in support of Medicare for all

Who Democratic Socialists of America Long Beach chapter

When Saturday, Feb. 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Where RSVP for location at https://bit.ly/M4A-LB

More Info Community members are invited to bring their vehicles to participate in a caravan protest in support of providing Medicare to everyone in California. Participants are encouraged to bring signs and supplies to decorate their cars with.

BLACK LIVES MATTER

What Monthly meeting of BLM Long Beach chapter

Who Black Lives Matter Long Beach chapter

When Saturday, Feb. 6 at 12 p.m.

Where Registration is required for this online event, and can be made at http://bit.ly/3s88Vlf

More Info A monthly virtual meeting on efforts by the local chapter.