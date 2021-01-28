Long Beach Public Library adds over 3,500 magazines to online collection

The Long Beach Public Library (LBPL) has added over 3,500 popular magazine titles to its online selection available through its OverDrive site, according to a Jan. 28 press release.

“Providing free and easy access to thousands of digital magazines complements the many resources available through our public library,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “At a time when people cannot visit their local library in person, this new collection will make more magazines accessible and give readers the opportunity to explore new interests from home.”

Anyone who has a valid LBPL library card can borrow virtual reading material through its Digital Library. The reading app Libby is also available through OverDrive. Magazine titles are the newest addition to the Digital Library, but thousands of eBooks and eAudiobooks, newspapers, and research databases including Data Axle for direct marketing and Ancestry for Libraries for genealogy research are also available.

“Our new magazine collection has titles from countries all over the world, including Mexico, Japan, China, Australia, India and Central and South America, all in the original published language,” Library Services Director Glenda Williams said. “We are excited to be able to offer such a diverse collection to our patrons.”

Magazines are available in full page format online, and are not subject to wait lists or holds. Magazines do not count toward the reader’s checkout limit, and can be downloaded onto the Libby app for offline access. All magazines will automatically expire when the lending period ends and no late fees will be applied.

Magazines and other titles can be accessed through the Libby app or by visiting the Digital Library.

For further assistance LBPL staff can be reached at 562.570.7500, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.