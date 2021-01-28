Commentary – Congressman Alan Lowenthal applauds President for stopping new oil and gas leases on federal lands

Congressman Alan Lowenthal (CA-47), on Wednesday, Jan. 27 issued the following statement regarding an executive order to be signed by President Biden that will indefinitely bar new oil and gas leases on federal lands:

“I applaud President Biden’s freeze on new oil and gas leasing on federal public lands. Our federal lands should be a model for our nation and the world to emulate. Sadly, this has simply not been the case. About a quarter of all carbon emissions in the United States come from fossil fuel development on public lands and waters. There is no need for new oil and gas, especially after the Trump Administration oversaw an unprecedented giveaway of our public lands to oil and gas interests. If we are to begin to address the climate crisis, and leave a recognizable future for our children and grandchildren, it is imperative that we begin to transition away from these polluting energy sources and move toward renewable energy development on our public lands. This freeze is even more critical for the frontline and disadvantaged communities that bear the vast brunt of our air, water, and ground pollution every single day. President Biden’s move today is a necessary first step in securing that future.”

