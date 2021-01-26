Man to stand trial in fatal 2019 North LB shooting

A Long Beach resident was ordered on Monday, Jan. 26 to stand trial in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a North Long Beach housing project.

Paul Booth, 60, is charged with murder and felony possession of a firearm in the Aug. 2, 2019, death of Jerrimiyah Davis at the Carmelitos Housing Project in the 900 block of Via Wanda.

Los Angeles Supervisor Court Judge Michael Pastor found there was sufficient evidence to proceed to trial and ordered Booth, who is being held in lieu of $3.05 million bail, to return to court for arraignment on Feb. 8.

Davis, also a Long Beach resident, was shot multiple times. Police said they attempted life-saving measures before paramedics arrived, but Davis was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Booth was arrested the next day. Police alleged he fled the scene in a wheelchair.

Long Beach homicide detectives said Davis and Booth knew each other and alleged that Booth confronted Davis in a common area of the housing project, resulting in the shooting.