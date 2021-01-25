2K
Help sought to identify hospitalized man found near 710 freeway in Long Beach

January 25, 2021
A hospital in Long Beach needs help identifying a patient who was found on a Long Beach (710) Freeway on-ramp on Monday, Jan. 25 and is in intensive care.

The man, who is between 40 and 50 years old, was found on the on-ramp near Third Street, close to Golden Shore. He is being treated at Dignity Health- St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach and is non-communicative.

The man, who had only a backpack in his possession when he was admitted to the hospital, is described as Black, bald, roughly 6-foot-1 and weighing 198 pounds, with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity should call the hospital at 562-491-9048.

